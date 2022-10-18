Silfverberg (illness) will return to the lineup Tuesday against New Jersey.
Silfverberg was unavailable for Monday's matchup against the Rangers. He will return to the fold Tuesday with Max Comtois and Isac Lundestrom as linemates.
