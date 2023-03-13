Silfverberg recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Silfverberg has four goals and three assists over his last nine games. He helped out on Frank Vatrano's tally in the second period of Sunday's back-and-forth contest. Silfverberg could have some fantasy appeal in deeper formats with his recent uptick in offense. He's at 22 points, 114 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 66 outings overall.