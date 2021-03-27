Silfverberg recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Silfverberg ended his eight-game point drought by setting up Sam Steel's second-period tally. It's been an unusually quiet year for Silfverberg -- he has only 12 points and a minus-15 rating in 35 appearances. His recent dry spell has seen the Swede dropped into a bottom-six role, although he's still an all-situations player.