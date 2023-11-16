Silfverberg notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Silfverberg had the secondary helper on Max Jones' third-period marker. This was Silfverberg's second assist in the last three games. The 33-year-old winger is up to five points, 18 shots on net, eight blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 16 appearances. He's played mostly in a third-line role, and two of his five points this year have come on the power play as he holds down a spot on the second unit.