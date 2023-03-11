Silfverberg recorded an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Silfverberg continued his recent run of increased offense, which has seen him earn four goals and two assists over his last eight games. For the season, the veteran winger has 21 points, 112 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 65 contests. He's moved around the lineup a bit lately, and he was on the third line Friday, a spot that typically hasn't led to much offense for him throughout the campaign.