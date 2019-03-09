Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Hits 30-point plateau
Silfverberg provided a helper in Friday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.
Silfverberg has two goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. He led all Ducks forwards with 16:22 in the lopsided victory Friday, and now has 18 goals and 12 assists in 60 games. It's possible he reaches 40 points by the end of the year, and he could also make for a good DFS play for Sunday's game versus the Kings.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Two straight multi-point outings•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Pots 100th goal with Ducks•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Officially agrees to extension•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Extension on tap•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Continues to carry hot stick•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Tickles twine twice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...