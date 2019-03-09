Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Hits 30-point plateau

Silfverberg provided a helper in Friday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.

Silfverberg has two goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. He led all Ducks forwards with 16:22 in the lopsided victory Friday, and now has 18 goals and 12 assists in 60 games. It's possible he reaches 40 points by the end of the year, and he could also make for a good DFS play for Sunday's game versus the Kings.