Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Hits 40 points again
Silfverberg dished out two assists in Saturday's win over the Oilers.
Silfverberg's two helpers lifted him to 40 points for the third straight campaign, and he's already tied his career high in goals (23). The 28-year-old has struggled defensively this season with a minus-12 rating, but that can simply be attributed to the overall state of the Ducks this season.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Plays OT hero versus Sharks•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Tallies game-winner Sunday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Hot run extends to seven games•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Point streak up to six games•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Hits 30-point plateau•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Two straight multi-point outings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...