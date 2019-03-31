Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Hits 40 points again

Silfverberg dished out two assists in Saturday's win over the Oilers.

Silfverberg's two helpers lifted him to 40 points for the third straight campaign, and he's already tied his career high in goals (23). The 28-year-old has struggled defensively this season with a minus-12 rating, but that can simply be attributed to the overall state of the Ducks this season.

