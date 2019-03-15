Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Hot run extends to seven games
Silfverberg scored for the third straight game, giving the Ducks their only goal in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Coyotes.
Silfverberg has nine points in a seven-game point streak. He is up to 21 goals and 33 points in 63 appearances this season, along with 141 shots on goal after pumping out five shots Thursday. The Swedish winger is giving himself a chance for a third consecutive 40-point year.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Point streak up to six games•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Hits 30-point plateau•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Two straight multi-point outings•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Pots 100th goal with Ducks•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Officially agrees to extension•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Extension on tap•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...