Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Hot run extends to seven games

Silfverberg scored for the third straight game, giving the Ducks their only goal in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Silfverberg has nine points in a seven-game point streak. He is up to 21 goals and 33 points in 63 appearances this season, along with 141 shots on goal after pumping out five shots Thursday. The Swedish winger is giving himself a chance for a third consecutive 40-point year.