Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Labeled day-to-day
Silfverberg (lower body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
A potential absence for Silfverberg would be a blow to an already decimated forward corps that will be without Ryan Kesler (lower body) for at least the next three games. If the 27-year-old Silfverberg is also sidelined, the already woeful Ducks' offense (2.34 goals per game) will find scoring goals that much more difficult.
