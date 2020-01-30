Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Leads team with six shots
Silfverberg (personal) posted six shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Silfverberg also skated 19:08 in the contest to lead all Ducks forwards. The Swede, who missed Monday's game to attend the birth of his second child, should see top-six minutes going forward. Deploy him as you usually would.
