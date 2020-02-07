Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Lights lamp in OT loss
Silfverberg scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal.
The Ducks' forward hadn't scored since Jan. 2, so Thursday's goal was big for Silfverberg, even in a loss. He now has 16 goals and 15 assists in 49 games this season. After being away from the team for personal reasons, Silfverberg is back with the Ducks and appears poised for a big finish to the 2019-20 season.
