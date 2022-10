Silfverberg scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

The 32-year-old's first two goals of the season staked Anaheim to a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, but the game was all New Jersey after that. Silfverberg managed only 13 goals in 100 games over the prior two seasons, and his third-line role keeps his fantasy ceiling low despite Tuesday's outburst.