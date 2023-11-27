Silfverberg registered an assist in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers.

Silfverberg snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. He's logged three assists through 12 contests in November, but his last goal was versus the Penguins on Oct. 30. The winger continues to be a depth forward for the Ducks with six points, 28 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 21 outings.