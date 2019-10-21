Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Maintains good form with goal

Silfverberg scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Silfverberg was the beneficiary of a quick play off the opening draw of the second period, tallying the game's first goal just 12 seconds into the frame. The Swedish winger has five points and a plus-6 rating in his last three games, giving him eight points in nine contests overall this year. He won't often play a physical game, but the scoring alone will attract attention in fantasy circles.