Silfverberg logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Silfverberg snapped a four-game point drought with his helper on Frank Vatrano's second goal of the contest. The 33-year-old Silfverberg continues to be more of a solid defensive winger rather than a big scoring threat. He's at four points (two on the power play), 15 shots on goal, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 14 appearances.