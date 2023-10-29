Silfverberg notched an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Silfverberg snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. The winger has just two assists through eight contests, and with eight shots on net, six blocked shots, two hits and two PIM on his stat line, he's not doing much else to make up for the lack of scoring. He's still providing solid defensive work, so Silfverberg should be a fixture on the third line throughout the season, but he likely won't be on the fantasy radar.