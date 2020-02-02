Play

Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Manages helper Saturday

Silfverberg collected an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Silfverberg had the primary assist on Jacob Larsson's second-period tally. The helper got Silfverberg to the 30-point mark for the sixth consecutive season. He's got 15 goals, 15 helpers, 104 shots and an even plus-minus rating through 47 games this year.

