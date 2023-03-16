Silfverberg missed Thursday's practice because of an illness, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Silfverberg has 10 goals and 22 points in 67 contests this season. His availability for Friday's game against Columbus isn't certain, but Ducks coach Dallas Eakins thinks Silfverberg should be okay. If he can't play, then Brett Leason or Sam Carrick might draw into the lineup.