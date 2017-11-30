Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Misses third period with upper-body injury
Silfverberg did not take the ice during the third period due to an upper-body injury, but was held out for precautionary reasons, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Silfverberg's status is expected to receive another update Thursday when the team makes it to Columbus, but the precautionary label makes it appear the issue isn't overly serious. Should he be unavailable, Dennis Rasmussen could be in line to draw into the lineup.
