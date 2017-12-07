Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Missing fourth straight contest

Silfverberg (upper body) will skip his fourth straight tilt Wednesday against the Senators, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Silfverberg's absence means Ondrej Kase will draw into the lineup for a third straight game since coming off injured reserve. The fact that he's a game-time call suggests the winger is nearing a return, with his next opportunity arriving Friday against the Wild.

