Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Moved to IR
According to the NHL's media site, Silfverberg (hand) has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 14.
The Ducks' forward has a broken finger but according to general manager, Bob Murray, Silfverberg plans to play through the injury. Even when he returns to the lineup, the Swedish forward's injury could limit his offensive effectiveness so benching him until he proves otherwise isn't the worst idea.
