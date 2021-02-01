Silfverberg scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Silfverberg gave the Ducks the lead 4:54 into the first period, but that was the only goal they had. It's the fifth time in 10 games the Ducks have scored one goal or fewer in a contest -- their offense is the worst in the league with a 1.6 goals-per-game average. Silfverberg has done his part with four points, 19 shots and six PIM this season, but until the team offense improves, very few Ducks will have much fantasy appeal.