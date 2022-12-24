Silfverberg scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Silfverberg snapped an eight-game goal drought with his third-period tally. In that span, he produced three assists. He's earned two power-play points in his last three outings, and he's up to five goals, four assists, 63 shots on net, eight PIM, 26 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 34 appearances.