Silfverberg scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Silfverberg got on the board in the third period. This was his first goal since Dec. 23, and he picked up just three helpers in the 15 games between tallies. The 32-year-old's had a down year on offense with 13 points, 89 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 50 appearances. He could be a candidate to see more minutes if Troy Terry (upper body) misses time after leaving Monday's game early.