Silfverberg posted an assist, four shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Silfverberg picked off a pass and set up Derek Grant for the opening goal Monday. Over the last 11 games, Silfverberg has managed six assists and 14 shots on net. The veteran winger is up to 25 points, 125 shots, 50 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 73 appearances.