Silfverberg produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Silfverberg set up Danton Heinen for the tally at 10:07 of the first period. The assist gave Silfverberg five points in the last seven games -- that accounts for all of his offense this season. He's added 21 shots on goal, 10 hits and six PIM in 11 contests overall.