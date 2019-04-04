Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Notches assist
Silfverberg produced an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
The assist allowed Silfverberg to best his output from last season, with 41 points in 72 games this year. It's his second-best campaign in a seven-year career, and he's largely been unaffected by the dearth of scoring in Anaheim this season with his third straight 40-point campaign. He's earned 11 of his points on the power play and two more while shorthanded.
