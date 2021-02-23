Silfverberg scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Silfverberg tallied at 3:09 of the first period to get the Ducks' offense going. He worked on a line with youngsters Sam Steel and Trevor Zegras in Monday's game. With Adam Henrique on the taxi squad after clearing waivers, there's more room for young players in the lineup. Silfverberg has four goals and four assists through 19 games, so there will be pressure on him to maintain his scoring touch while acting as a mentor to younger teammates.