Silfverberg scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Silfverberg's tally came at 3:16 of the first period. The Swede's three points this season have all come in the last four games. He's added 14 shots on goal, six PIM and a minus-3 rating through eight contests overall. Silfverberg's production has been held back by the Ducks' poor power play -- Danton Heinen recorded the team's first goal with the man advantage in the third period of Thursday's game.