Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Opens scoring in OT loss

Silfverberg scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Detroit.

Silfverberg opened the scoring with his eighth of the year just 20 seconds into the second period. He's already a third of the way to the 24 goals he scored in 2018-19 and he's currently enjoying a modest three-game point streak. Silfverberg is a three-time 20-goal scorer and is well on his way to similar production again this season.