Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Opens scoring on power play

Silfverberg scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Silfverberg got things going just 2:02 into the contest, and the Ducks never looked back. The Swedish winger has four points in his last two games, and 39 in 65 contests this year. He's added 150 shots on goal and seven power-play points.

