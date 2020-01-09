Play

Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Out against Dallas

Silfberberg (upper body) won't play Thursday against Dallas, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks have yet to release an expected timetable for Silfverberg's recovery, but he'll miss at least one contest due to the upper-body injury he sustained during Tuesday's loss to Columbus. The 29-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's clash with Chicago.

