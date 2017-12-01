Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Out Friday

Silfverberg (upper body) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against Columbus, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Silverberg is reportedly dealing with a minor ailment, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action as soon as Saturday against the Predators. With Silfverberg unavailable, Ondrej Kase will draw into the lineup against the Blue Jackets.