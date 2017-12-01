Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Out Friday
Silfverberg (upper body) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against Columbus, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Silverberg is reportedly dealing with a minor ailment, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action as soon as Saturday against the Predators. With Silfverberg unavailable, Ondrej Kase will draw into the lineup against the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Game-time call Friday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Misses third period with upper-body injury•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Collects two points in loss•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Snipes twice against Vancouver•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scores, fires seven shots•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Still looking for first goal of campaign•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...