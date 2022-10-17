Silfverberg (illness) will not play Monday against the Rangers.
Silfverberg averaged 12:30 of ice time with a minus-1 rating through two games this season. He'll be replaced in Monday's lineup by Brett Leason and his status for Tuesday's contest in New Jersey is unclear.
