Silfverberg notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Silfverberg's offense is slowly coming around -- he has a goal and three assists in his last eight games. The winger has seen a bump up to the second line recently as the Ducks navigate absences for Derek Grant (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (finger) and Max Jones (upper body). For the season, Silfverberg has eight points, a minus-13 rating, 60 shots on net and 26 blocked shots in 32 contests, so most fantasy managers likely have been options available for forward depth.