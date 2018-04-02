Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Picks up two assists
Silfverberg tallied two helpers in a 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche on Sunday.
This snaps a five-game pointless streak for Silfverberg. The season has been a step down for the Swede after he tallied a career high 23 goals and 49 points last year. This season, the 27-year-old has 16 goals and 20 assists in 74 contests.
