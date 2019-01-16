Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Placed on IR

The Ducks placed Silfverberg (lower body) on injured reserve Wednesday.

This move comes as a bit of a surprise, as an earlier report indicated Silfverberg was considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Wild. However, now that he's been placed on IR, the 28-year-old winger will have to miss the Ducks' next three contests at a minimum. Another update on Silfverberg's status should be released prior to next Wednesday's game against St. Louis.