Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Plays OT hero versus Sharks

Silfverberg found the scoresheet three times in Friday's 4-3 overtime win against San Jose.

The three points give Silfverberg 13 in 12 games, as the Swede is averaging more than a point per game in the month of March. Friday's marker also happened to be his fourth game-winning goal in 2018-19, good for most on the Ducks. Through all the turmoil, Silfverberg's play this season has been one of the few bright spots in Anaheim's otherwise disappointing campaign.

