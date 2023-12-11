Silfverberg notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Silfverberg set up an Adam Henrique goal on the rush in the third period. The 33-year-old Silfverberg continues to be inconsistent on offense while playing in a middle-six role. He snapped a four-game point drought Sunday, but he's produced a paltry seven points with 37 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 26 outings overall. He was scratched Dec. 2 versus the Avalanche -- Anaheim's only win in the last 12 games -- but injuries among the Ducks' forwards have kept the defensively-responsible winger in the lineup more often than not.