Silfverberg recorded an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Silfverberg set up Max Comtois for a tap-in with 1:27 left in the third period, though the goal had no bearing on the result. It's still another encouraging effort for Silfverberg, who has four goals and an assist over his last six outings. The 32-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 111 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 63 contests this season.