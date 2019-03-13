Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Point streak up to six games
Silfverberg scored his 20th goal of the season in a 3-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday.
It's the Swedish winger's third 20-goal campaign in seven seasons in the league. Silfverberg also has four goals and assists apiece over a six-game point streak dating back to March 3. The recent hot stretch has Silfverberg up to 32 points in 62 games this year.
