Silfverberg recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Silfverberg went from a 16-game point drought to picking up a goal and an assist in his last two outings. The 32-year-old winger has bounced around the lineup a bit amid his slump, but he typically sees middle-six minutes. He's at four goals, two assists, 50 shots, 22 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 26 contests this season. Given the Ducks' poor depth, Silfverberg is not a great option in most fantasy formats.