Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Posts three-point showing

Silfverberg scored three points in a win, a 5-3 victory over Dallas on Friday.

Silfverberg has now scored five points in his past three games and doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Odds are you can't go pick him up right now, but he'll make a solid value play in daily fantasy leagues going into the Ducks' final game of the season against Arizona.

