Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Posts two assists in victory
Silvferberg set up two of his side's four goals, and his teammates made the lead stand in a 4-2 win over Edmonton on Friday.
Silvferberg getting a pair of assists is nice, but his goal scoring has virtually disappeared for most of the month of March. He's still stuck on 15 goals, and it remains unclear if he'll be able to get himself to 20 goals this season. He still holds value because of assists, but that's all he's been contributing lately as the season nears its close.
