Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Pots 100th goal with Ducks
Silfverberg scored his 100th career goal as a member of the Ducks and 17th on the season in Sunday's win over the Avs.
It hasn't been a great season for Silfverberg, who has only 26 points on the season and has a whopping minus-18 rating. But netting a career milestone in a win still has to feel nice.
