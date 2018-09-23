Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Pots late goal in blowout
Silfverberg was the lone goal-scorer for the Ducks in their 6-1 road loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.
The defensively responsible Swede scored unassisted in the third frame to help the Ducks narrowly avoid getting shut out. Silfverberg recorded 17 goals, 23 assists and a plus-6 rating through 77 games last season. He's not what you'd call a skilled marksman, as evidenced by his career shooting percentage of 8.7, but the winger has been in the Selke Trophy conversation in each of the past three seasons.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...