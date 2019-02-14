Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Pots only goal

Silfverberg was the only one to score in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Canucks.

The goal came on one of his four shots, 6:30 into the first period on assists from linemates Devin Shore and Derek Grant. Silfverberg is up to 13 goals and 21 points in 48 games. Playing on the third line, Silfverberg has taken on a defensive role, recording eight blocks in his six games since returning from a lower-body injury.