Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Pots only goal
Silfverberg was the only one to score in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Canucks.
The goal came on one of his four shots, 6:30 into the first period on assists from linemates Devin Shore and Derek Grant. Silfverberg is up to 13 goals and 21 points in 48 games. Playing on the third line, Silfverberg has taken on a defensive role, recording eight blocks in his six games since returning from a lower-body injury.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Return imminent•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Scheduled to resume skating soon•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Remains on sidelines•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Placed on IR•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Questionable to return Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...