Silfverberg scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Silfverberg opened the scoring in the first period by tipping in a Radko Gudas shot, and he buried another tally after Mason McTavish set him up in the second. The two-goal effort doubled Silfverberg's total for the season, and he's added just six assists over 46 outings. The 33-year-old also has 70 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while filling a bottom-six role. The days of Silfverberg regularly reaching 40 points are long gone, and the rest of his playing time style doesn't offer much fantasy upside.