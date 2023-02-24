Silfverberg scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-2 victory over Washington.

The 32-year-old had only one goal and six points over his prior 23 contests, but Silfverberg slipped a puck through Charlie Lindgren's five-hole early in the third period to give Anaheim its first and only lead of the night. Silfverberg provides some veteran leadership in the Ducks' top six and led the club's forwards in power-play time Thursday, but that role has not translated into much fantasy value this season -- through 58 games, he has seven goals and 16 points.