Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Potts late goal in blowout

Silfverberg was the lone goal-scorer for the Ducks in their 6-1 road loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

The defensively responsible Swede scored unassisted in the third frame to help the Ducks narrowly avoid getting shut out. Silfverberg recorded 17 goals, 23 assists and a plus-6 rating through 77 games last season. He's not what you'd call a skilled marksman, as evidenced by his career shooting percentage of 8.7, but the winger has been in the Selke Trophy conversation in each of the past three seasons.